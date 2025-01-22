Mondogaming Presents MondoPlay at ICE Barcelona

Mondogaming makes a grand entrance at the ICE fair in Barcelona, showcasing its innovative sportsbook software solutions and the new casino game brand, MondoPlay, at an impressive stand. Among the

Mondogaming makes a grand entrance at the ICE fair in Barcelona, showcasing its innovative sportsbook software solutions and the new casino game brand, MondoPlay, at an impressive stand.

Among the Italian operators most active in the international market, Mondogaming continues to stand out for the quality and innovation of its products. We had the pleasure of meeting Matteo DiMatteo, the founder and owner of the company, who introduced us to the main innovations presented at the fair, including the debut of MondoPlay.

“With the MondoPlay project,” said Matteo DiMatteo, “we are certifying in Italy as our first market, but we are ready to enter other markets such as Bulgaria, Germany, and more. Currently, the package includes 32 slot games, all entirely developed in-house by our company. Additionally, we are negotiating with potential clients in America, including New Jersey, to offer our services as a software provider.”

MondoPlay represents a significant expansion for Mondogaming, introducing a new brand aimed at revolutionizing the casino gaming experience. Over the next 12–18 months, MondoPlay plans to launch over 80 games, including slots, crash games, bingo, megaways, and much more, providing a wide range of innovative and entertaining options.

To ensure the highest standards of security and quality, MondoPlay’s first five slot games have already been certified by iTech Labs, an internationally recognized certification body. These games meet the requirements of licenses issued by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and UK authorities, ensuring players a safe and regulated gaming experience.

With MondoPlay, Mondogaming aims not only to expand the variety of available games but also to guarantee maximum reliability and transparency, providing players with a secure and protected entertainment environment.

