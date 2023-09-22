SBC Barcelona: ecco tutti i vincitori degli SBC Awards

Nella serata conclusiva di SCB Summit Barcelona, tenuta ieri sera, l’organizzazione ha tenuto una straordinaria versione degli SBC Awards che ha visto la partecipazione di alcuni dei professionisti più influenti nel settore iGaming.

Di seguito i vincitori dei premi per ciascuna categoria:

Acquisition & Retention Partner of The Year

Winner: Enteractive

Esports Supplier of the Year

Winner: Oddin.gg

Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product of the Year

Winner: BetConstruct

Sports Data Product of the Year

Winner: Stats Perform

Multi-Channel Supplier of the Year

Winner: Sportingtech

Northern European Operator of the Year

Winner: Glitnor Group

Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment

Winner: Betsson Group

Fraud & Compliance Solution of the Year

Winner: IDnow

Payment Innovation of the Year

Winner: Trustly

Affiliate Product Innovation

Winner: Sofascore

Southern European Operator of the Year

Winner: Kaizen Gaming

Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation Software

Winner: Angstrom

Live Casino Supplier of the Year

Winner: Evolution

Live Betting Product

Winner: Genius Sports

Marketing & Services Provider of the Year

Winner: Sportradar

Socially Responsible Initiative of the Year

Winner: Entain Foundation US

Esports Operator of the Year

Winner: Betway Group

Eastern European Operator of the Year

STS S.A

Rising Star in Casino Innovation Software

Winner: Aviatrix

Virtual Sports Supplier of the Year

Winner: Vermantia

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Winner: Betsson Group

Industry Innovation of the Year

Winner: Evoplay

Innovation in Mobile

Relax Gaming Ltd

Platform Provider of the Year

Winner: OpenBet

White Label Supplier of the Year

Winner: BetConstruct

Best Affiliate Program

Winner: bet365

Western European Operator of the Year

Winner: Betsson Group

Rising Star in Casino

Winner: Betiton

Rising Star In Sports Betting

Winner: Rhino.bet

Payment Solution of the Year

Winner: Nuvei

Innovation in Casino Entertainment

Winner: SPRIBE

Casino / Slots Developer of the Year

Winner: Pragmatic Play

Employer of the Year

Flutter International

Leader of the Year

Daniel Taylor of Flutter International

Leader of the Year

Marina Llina of PIN-UP GLOBAL

Sportsbook Supplier of the Year

Winner: Digitan

Casino Affiliate of the Year

Winner: iGamingNuts

Sports Affiliate of the Year

Winner: Better Collective

Casino Operator of the Year

Winner: Kaizen Gaming

Sportsbook Operator of the Year

Winner: bet365

PressGiochi