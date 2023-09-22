SBC Barcelona: ecco tutti i vincitori degli SBC Awards

22 Settembre 2023 - 17:37
Nella serata conclusiva di SCB Summit Barcelona, tenuta ieri sera, l’organizzazione ha tenuto una straordinaria versione degli SBC Awards che ha visto la partecipazione di alcuni dei professionisti più influenti
Nella serata conclusiva di SCB Summit Barcelona, tenuta ieri sera, l’organizzazione ha tenuto una straordinaria versione degli SBC Awards che ha visto la partecipazione di alcuni dei professionisti più influenti nel settore iGaming.
Di seguito i vincitori dei premi per ciascuna categoria:
Acquisition & Retention Partner of The Year
Winner: Enteractive
Esports Supplier of the Year
Winner: Oddin.gg
Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product of the Year
Winner: BetConstruct
Sports Data Product of the Year
Winner: Stats Perform
Multi-Channel Supplier of the Year
Winner: Sportingtech
Northern European Operator of the Year
Winner: Glitnor Group
Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment
Winner: Betsson Group
Fraud & Compliance Solution of the Year
Winner: IDnow
Payment Innovation of the Year
Winner: Trustly
Affiliate Product Innovation
Winner: Sofascore
Southern European Operator of the Year
Winner: Kaizen Gaming
Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation Software
Winner: Angstrom
Live Casino Supplier of the Year
Winner: Evolution
Live Betting Product
Winner: Genius Sports
Marketing & Services Provider of the Year
Winner: Sportradar
Socially Responsible Initiative of the Year
Winner: Entain Foundation US
Esports Operator of the Year
Winner: Betway Group
Eastern European Operator of the Year
STS S.A
Rising Star in Casino Innovation Software
Winner: Aviatrix
Virtual Sports Supplier of the Year
Winner: Vermantia
Marketing Campaign of the Year
Winner: Betsson Group
Industry Innovation of the Year
Winner: Evoplay
Innovation in Mobile
Relax Gaming Ltd
Platform Provider of the Year
Winner: OpenBet
White Label Supplier of the Year
Winner: BetConstruct
Best Affiliate Program
Winner: bet365
Western European Operator of the Year
Winner: Betsson Group
Rising Star in Casino
Winner: Betiton
Rising Star In Sports Betting
Winner: Rhino.bet
Payment Solution of the Year
Winner: Nuvei
Innovation in Casino Entertainment
Winner: SPRIBE
Casino / Slots Developer of the Year
Winner: Pragmatic Play
Employer of the Year
Flutter International
Leader of the Year
Daniel Taylor of Flutter International
Leader of the Year
Marina Llina of PIN-UP GLOBAL
Sportsbook Supplier of the Year
Winner: Digitan
Casino Affiliate of the Year
Winner: iGamingNuts
Sports Affiliate of the Year
Winner: Better Collective
Casino Operator of the Year
Winner: Kaizen Gaming
Sportsbook Operator of the Year
Winner: bet365
PressGiochi