Olga Levshina (CCO of BGaming) to PressGiochi: “Priority on the security of our online gaming products to be ready to enter the Italian market”

Always focused on personalization and player preferences, online gaming content provider BGaming is ready to carve out a prominent place in the Italian iGaming industry. With a solid global network and a wide range of games, from traditional slots to cutting-edge titles, BGaming is a leader in creating unique, customizable, and engaging gaming experiences. PressGiochi met with Olga Levshina, Chief Commercial Officer, who shared the company’s story, its successes, and its strategies for the future, with a particular focus on expansion into European and Latin American markets.

BGaming is celebrating its seventh anniversary this year. Where did the company originate, and how has it developed over the past seven years?

“BGaming has undoubtedly come a long way since its inception seven years ago. Its roots can be traced back to the early 2010s, when a team of 10 people worked as a development team under SOFTSWISS. We then evolved into an independent studio in 2018, and BGaming was born. What started as a small team of 10 has now blossomed into one of over 270, and we continue growing rapidly.

Over the years, we’ve expanded in ways that were unimaginable to us at the beginning. We’ve gone from exclusively developing slot games to making some of the most creative crash and instant-win titles on the market. We have also been able to put our stamp on the world of slots with an array of innovative mechanics and features”.

As online game developers, you boast a network of 2,000 clients and a 67% growth in GGR in 2024. What are the key markets for your business?

“As a company with a significant global presence, we always look for new regulated markets to expand into. We approach the industry with a global audience in mind and never focus solely on one market.

In the last 12 months, we have made significant inroads into Latin America, securing entry into the Brazilian market earlier this year. As the iGaming world descends upon this emerging landscape, this will be a key focus in 2025.

European expansion is always going to be extremely important. Italy, Spain and the Netherlands are key priorities for us this year, and we are excited to see what these markets offer us. We also secured entry into Portugal towards the end of 2024, which is already proving to be a significant market”.

The Italian market, one of your main European markets, is about to undergo a significant change with the release of new licenses. Many new operators are preparing to enter the market: are you ready to face this evolution?

“Absolutely. Staying up to speed with compliance and regulations is a priority for us at BGaming, and it will only be a good thing for the Italian market and its players. A rising tide raises all ships, and the more active operators in the market, the better it will be for everyone, especially the Italian players”.

You have obtained GLI certification and ISCS certification for information security. Was this a complex process? What benefits have these certifications brought to your operations?

“Obtaining these certificates was a long and thorough process that required a deep investigation into our security and safety standards here at BGaming. It involved rigorous and complex testing of our games, platforms, and internal security processes.

However, the benefits of undertaking these tests are huge. It grants us market access and demonstrates our commitment to player safety and well-being, establishing us as a brand that players and our operating partners can trust”.

Do you already have partners in the Italian market? Where can we find Bgaming games?

“We are currently in the process of securing deals with several leading platforms in the Italian market. Getting our games out to the biggest possible audience is always our priority, and we are excited to get those deals over the line and provide Italian players with their first taste of what BGaming has to offer”.

What is the secret to your success? What sets BGaming games apart?

“I don’t think there is one individual secret to success. Instead, several key factors have contributed to our success in recent years. One of the most significant factors has been our focus on customisation and player preference. We have invested significant resources and time into analysing player preferences and behaviour, providing valuable insight into what our players expect.

We take into account more than player preferences. We also believe in building strong partnerships with our operating partners. Offering customised games allows them to stand apart from the competition, and it also gives us a chance to showcase our professionalism in game development and craft something that really feels unique.

This collaborative spirit is also captured in our projects away from the reels, with our ongoing ‘Art Meets Gaming’ creative initiative being an excellent example. It’s our special project with talented artists from around the world, showcasing their unique vision of BGaming’s legendary game characters. The project has been running for over two years, with one of its main goals being to support local artists and integrate culture into our gaming experience”.

One of your strengths is the customization of games, creating exclusive titles for operators’ platforms. What does this mean for you, and how do you develop the relationship with the licensees?

“In such a crowded marketplace, standing out from the competition is essential. In recent years, customisation has become a cornerstone of our strategy with more than 200 customised games in BGaming’s portfolio. It allows us to offer our operating partners something they won’t find anywhere else.

Working closely with our operating partners is essential for us. We understand that operators know their customers better than anyone, and that by collaborating with them, we can build products that deeply resonate with players”.

What is your most successful title? What features and characteristics are most appreciated by players?

“Narrowing down our portfolio to just one title is extremely difficult. Several titles stand out as having played significant roles in our journey to where we are now. Elvis Frog in Vegas, for example, was a massive hit for us in 2020 and helped to put us on the map as an innovative games provider. It also provided us with a character that has become something of a mascot for us in the years since.

More recently, Snoop Dogg Dollars has resonated with players and is our first branded slot game, a significant milestone. It demonstrates our commitment to trying something different and drawing inspiration in the most unlikely of places.

Our games portfolio is so incredibly diverse. Over the last few months, we’ve developed titles inspired by Alice in Wonderland, Peaky Blinders, featuring unique mechanics and engaging features. We want to avoid generic slot themes and find new ways to entertain and surprise our audience”.

What new projects are you working on for 2025?

“2025 will be one of the most significant years on record for BGaming. Our team is dedicated to expanding into multiple licensed markets, and we have already secured entry into Brazil and Italy.

We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible regarding gameplay, and we have a busy release map laid out for the next 12 months. We’ve hit the ground running with releases like Alice WonderLuck and Wild Clusters, both of which highlight the strength of our creative product team.

We will continue building strong relationships with our operating partners and consider expanding into other areas. We recently launched a new part of our website, the Player’s Hub – a data-driven engagement platform for players and are constantly searching for new ways to connect with the audience”.

Cristina Doganini – PressGiochi