16 Giugno 2022 - 18:20

I nuovi giochi di Skywind sono arrivati su CasinoMania

16 Giugno 2022

La famiglia di slot machine di Skywind presente su CasinoMania di Cristaltec Entertainment si è allargata! Ora sul sito dell’operatore è possibile provare:

• Cash Mine

Super Lion No Pjp

Joker Goes Wild

Alive! Megaways

Big Top Bonanza

Book Of Gems Megaways

El Paso Gold

• Joker’s Luck Deluxe

• Punta La Gallina

Super Wolf No Jp

Wicked Dice

Wild Wild Cash Out

Witchin Winnin

• The Last Kingdom

• Vinci La Gallina Deluxe

 

