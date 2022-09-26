Big Competition 2 in 1 di Pragmatic Play su CasinoMania

Dal 26 settembre al 2 ottobre 2022 su CasinoMania si potrà partecipare alla Big Competition 2 in 1 di Pragmatic Play con un montepremi totale di 3500 euro.

Il montepremi sarà suddiviso tra un Torneo e una Prize Drop, come segue:

torneo con un montepremi da 2000 euro

Prize Drop con un montepremi da 1500 euro

I giochi che concorrono alla Big Competition 2 in 1 sono:

– Sweet Bonanza

– Big Bass Bonanza

– BIG BASS SPLASH

– The Dog House Megaways

– Wolf Gold

– John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen

– Madame Destiny Megaways

– MIGHT OF RA

– WILD WEST GOLD MEGAWAYS

– SUGAR RUSH

– Greedy Wolf

– Gorilla Mayhem

– Black Bull

