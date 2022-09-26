Big Competition 2 in 1 di Pragmatic Play su CasinoMania

28 Settembre 2022 - 00:44
Dal 26 settembre al 2 ottobre 2022 su CasinoMania si potrà partecipare alla Big Competition 2 in 1 di Pragmatic Play con un montepremi totale di 3500 euro. Il montepremi
Il montepremi sarà suddiviso tra un Torneo e una Prize Drop, come segue:
I giochi che concorrono alla Big Competition 2 in 1 sono:
– Sweet Bonanza
– Big Bass Bonanza
– BIG BASS SPLASH
– The Dog House Megaways
– Wolf Gold
– John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen
– Madame Destiny Megaways
– MIGHT OF RA
– WILD WEST GOLD MEGAWAYS
– SUGAR RUSH
– Greedy Wolf
– Gorilla Mayhem
– Black Bull
