Newsletter

28 Settembre 2022 - 00:44

Video

Sfoglia l'ultimo numero

Ricevi il magazine

Press Giochi

Big Competition 2 in 1 di Pragmatic Play su CasinoMania

Dal 26 settembre al 2 ottobre 2022 su CasinoMania si potrà partecipare alla Big Competition 2 in 1 di Pragmatic Play con un montepremi totale di 3500 euro. Il montepremi

26 Settembre 2022

Share the post "Big Competition 2 in 1 di Pragmatic Play su CasinoMania"

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Dal 26 settembre al 2 ottobre 2022 su CasinoMania si potrà partecipare alla Big Competition 2 in 1 di Pragmatic Play con un montepremi totale di 3500 euro.

Il montepremi sarà suddiviso tra un Torneo e una Prize Drop, come segue:

  • torneo con un montepremi da 2000 euro
  • Prize Drop con un montepremi da 1500 euro

I giochi che concorrono alla Big Competition 2 in 1 sono:

– Sweet Bonanza

– Big Bass Bonanza

– BIG BASS SPLASH

– The Dog House Megaways

– Wolf Gold

– John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen

– Madame Destiny Megaways

– MIGHT OF RA

– WILD WEST GOLD MEGAWAYS

– SUGAR RUSH

– Greedy Wolf

– Gorilla Mayhem

– Black Bull

 

PressGiochi

banner articolo interno
Leggi anche

Pescara: distrutti 45 apparecchi da gioco illeciti

Fipe parla di giochi ed esercizi pubblici: per il 2022 si stima una raccolta di 125-130 mld di euro

Gli eletti e gli esclusi nei giochi della politica

LOGiCO: la relazione finale della Commissione d’inchiesta sul gioco certifica fallimento del Decreto Dignità

Pragmatic Play aggiorna un titolo di punta in Floating Dragon Megaways™ Hold & Spin™

Al Palau National di Barcellona la cerimonia degli SBC Aword 2022

SPICE Filippine 2022, inizia il conto alla rovescia. L’evento tra un mese

Ac Milan e Monkeyleague lanciano una partnership per portare l’esports football web3 sui grandi palcoscenici

MGR Casino Chairs: viene a mancare il fondatore Zeno Rizzo

Big Competition 2 in 1 di Pragmatic Play su CasinoMania

Oltre 100 mila iscritti e quasi 8 milioni di tip: in meno di due anni la community di Tipster vola

Tassa dei 500 mln. Avv. Ariano: “Dopo le parole della CGE, si attende la decisione del giudice nazionale”

Slotgallinaonline.it
PressGiochi

Calendario Eventi

« Set 2022 » loading...
L M M G V S D
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
Mer 28

iGaming NEXT Valletta 2022, dal 27 al 29 settembre 2022

Settembre 27 @ 8:00 - Settembre 29 @ 17:00

Iscriviti alla newsletter







    Acconsento al trattamento dei dati personali. Informativa Privacy