17 Ottobre 2025 - 19:10

BGaming Strengthens Its Presence in Italy with San Patrignano Contribution and Introduces New Game Classification

Rapidly expanding content provider shows commitment to responsible gambling in Italy ahead of SiGMA Rome

17 Ottobre 2025

Popular iGaming content provider BGaming solidifies its position in Italy with a refreshed game classification system and a new local social initiative. As part of its growing commitment to the Italian market, BGaming has made a significant financial contribution to San Patrignano, a local non-profit organisation supporting people struggling with gambling and other addictions. The donation will help fund the community’s recovery programme dedicated to the rehabilitation of people with gambling addiction, reinforcing BGaming’s focus on responsible gaming and customer well-being.

San Patrignano’s long-standing rehabilitation programme helps individuals rebuild their lives through professional guidance, education, and strong community support for both participants and their families.

This initiative follows BGaming’s recent acquisition of a licence in Italy in March 2025, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to build a sustainable and socially responsible presence in the region.

Alongside its social commitment, BGaming has also introduced a new classification of its gaming portfolio, designed to reflect the studio’s diverse and player-oriented approach. The refreshed structure divides its titles into three key categories: Casual, Classic, and Entertainment.

The Casual category features fast, easy-to-play titles that typically provide shorter playing sessions and high engagement rates. Top performers in this category include hits like Aviamasters, Plinko, Plinko 2, Balloon Mania, Golden Piñata Hold & Win, and Winter Fishing Club.

The Classic category includes more traditional slot games, featuring classic gameplay mechanics and low to medium volatility. Popular games in this category include Burning Chilli X, Hot Chilli Bells, Lady Wolf Moon, and Fruit Million.

Finally, there is the Entertainment category, featuring high-volatility games characterised by their advanced gameplay features, bonus buy options, and strong appeal to streamers. Headliners in this category include Snoop Dogg Dollars, Merge Up, Bonanza Billion, Aztec Cluster, Wild West Trueways, and the iconic Elvis Frog series.

Those interested in discussing what BGaming has to offer can visit the company at booth 2049 during SiGMA Rome, which takes place from November 3rd to 6th.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said, “Italy is an incredibly important market for us, and we are proud to strengthen our presence here not only through innovative content but also through meaningful action. Our partnership with San Patrignano reflects BGaming’s belief that entertainment and responsibility must go hand in hand.

At the same time, the refreshed game classification provides both our partners and our players with more clarity on what to expect from each game. We are excited to showcase the diversity of BGaming products and meet potential partners at SiGMA Central Europe.”

 

BGaming rafforza la sua presenza in Italia con il contributo a San Patrignano e introduce una nuova Classificazione dei Giochi

