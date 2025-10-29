BGaming bets on Italy: driving sustainable growth and innovation in a regulated market

As BGaming continues to expand globally, Italy has emerged as a key strategic market for the company. With its strong regulatory framework and players who value quality and transparency, Italy

As BGaming continues to expand globally, Italy has emerged as a key strategic market for the company. With its strong regulatory framework and players who value quality and transparency, Italy provides an ideal environment for growth. In this interview, BGaming’s CEO, Marina Ostrovtsova, shares with PressGiochi the company’s expansion plans in Italy, its new portfolio classification, and how BGaming balances innovation with social responsibility.

BGaming has been growing steadily across multiple regions. What role does Italy play in your overall global expansion strategy, and what makes this market unique from a CEO’s perspective?

“Italy is an important part of our European growth strategy. It’s a mature, well-regulated market where players value quality, transparency, and innovation. For us, it’s not just about being present, it’s about becoming part of the local industry ecosystem. The Italian market helps BGaming strengthen its expertise in regulation and responsible gaming, which we then apply in other regions as well. We see Italy as a place for long-term, sustainable growth and meaningful partnerships”.

Earlier this year, BGaming obtained its Italian licence. What have you learned from entering such a highly regulated market, and how do you plan to expand your network of local partners as you grow in Italy?

“Getting the Italian license was a key milestone for BGaming. Navigating such strict regulatory requirements helped us further structure our internal processes and reinforced our reputation as a reliable and transparent partner. Now, we’re focused on expanding BGaming’s network of local partners through custom releases, exclusive content, and integrations with Italian platforms. Among the partners we’ve recently gone live with Eurobet and Starcasinò Italia”.

Ahead of SiGMA, BGaming has recently introduced a new classification of its portfolio: Casual, Classic, and Entertainment. From a business standpoint, how does this structure strengthen your relationships with partners and support your long-term growth vision?

“With more than 200 games in our portfolio, we wanted to make it simpler for partners to see the full picture and pick what works for them. That’s why we introduced the new classification: Casual, Classic, and Entertainment. Each group speaks to a different type of player and operator: quick, easy-to-play Casual games, traditional Classic slots, and feature-packed Entertainment titles designed for deep engagement. This structure helps partners navigate our portfolio more easily, communicate their offerings clearly, and match the right games to the right audiences, not just in Italy but across all our markets”.

Alongside business expansion, BGaming also contributed to San Patrignano, a local non-profit organisation. How do you balance innovation, responsible gambling, and social responsibility as part of your leadership approach?

“As a leader, I ensure that BGaming’s growth goes hand in hand with our responsibility toward society. Our donation to San Patrignano isn’t a one-off gesture, it’s part of our broader corporate social responsibility and our commitment to promoting a safe gaming environment. We see innovation not just in technology, but also in taking an ethical approach to the industry. Responsible gaming is an investment in the market’s long-term sustainability and in players’ trust. We aim to show that a successful business can also be humane and socially meaningful”.

SiGMA Central Europe in Rome will gather key industry leaders and innovators. What are BGaming’s main priorities for the event, and what message do you want to share with the Italian iGaming community?

“SiGMA Central Europe is a great chance for us to connect with partners and share our “Beyond game provider” approach. Expanding in Italy can be demanding, as bringing on new partners often requires time. Therefore, we focus on providing top-notch support to make integration as smooth and efficient as possible. At the expo in Rome, we’ll meet both current and potential partners, talk about custom projects, and explore new opportunities for collaboration in the region”.

Looking ahead, what are your expectations for BGaming’s development in Italy and Europe in 2025, and what new products or game concepts can we expect to see from the company in the near future?

“In 2025, we aim to keep strengthening our presence in Italy and Central Europe while continuing to expand our portfolio with innovative, data-driven games. For example, Merge Up™ 2 builds on the success of the original, offering smoother gameplay and more ways to win, while Wild Wick, developed with Strmlytics, delivers dynamic, engaging features. Star Trek™: The Next Generation brings players aboard the USS Enterprise-D to join Captain Picard and the crew on an exciting discovery adventure, and Aviamasters™ X-mas adds a festive twist to our viral TikTok banger. With these releases, we’re focused on growing responsibly, maintaining the high quality and unique style that define BGaming, and staying close to our players across all markets”.

